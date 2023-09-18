Patriots devise an awesome plan to block a field goal, and it works

Philadelphia Eagles v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 10: Brenden Schooler #41 of the New England Patriots looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

You'd think, in the 104th NFL season, we had seen every way for teams to attempt a field goal block.

Leave it to the New England Patriots to come up with something different. And it worked.

The premise was easy enough but needed perfect timing. Patriots safety Brenden Schooler motioned toward the ball from the right of kicker Jason Sanders, right down the line. When the ball was snapped, Schooler had a running start. He shot past the blocking end and had a clean shot at the kick, which he blocked.

Schooler made it look easy, and with the running start and the great timing, it was.

It probably has been done before, with a motion man on defense getting a run like that at blocking a kick, but the NBC broadcast couldn't recall another instance.

"You're about to see every special teams in the National Football League and college football put this play in their arsenal," NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth said. "That running start made it easy to go block the kick."

"Have you ever seen that?" play-by-play announcer Mike Tirico asked.

"Never seen it," Collinsworth said.

"Yeah, that's a new one," Tirico added.

The Patriots are usually ahead of the curve in many areas. They had a pretty fun wrinkle for the Dolphins on Sunday night.