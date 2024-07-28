Paris Olympics: USA women's soccer rolls Germany

United States v Germany: Women's Football - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2 MARSEILLE, FRANCE - JULY 28: Sophia Smith #11 of Team United States celebrates scoring her team's third goal during the Women's group B match between United States and Germany during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de Marseille on July 28, 2024 in Marseille, France. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images) (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It’s been awhile — too long of awhile — since the United States Women’s National Team looked like a true global contender.

A bronze in 2021 at the Tokyo Olympics. A round-of-16 knockout after some uninspiring group play at the 2023 World Cup. Plenty of frustrating friendlies along the way. They were often good, rarely great.

The team was in transition; young talent in, old stars out. The team lacked an identity; which was never an issue during the various glorious stretches of the teams history — including four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals.

Well, one game doesn’t indicate all is fixed or what is to come is going to be like what has come before it, but Sunday’s 4-1 victory over Germany in Olympic group play was the most notable and positive result for the team since it won the 2019 World Cup final.

The Americans didn’t just defeat a quality side at a major tournament. They showed an energized style of play and a knack for getting the ball into the back of the net. If this is the impact of new coach Emma Hayes, then fans should be excited.

All three goals came in run of play as the American front line of Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson and Trinity Rodman simply overwhelmed the German defense.

This was some wide-open play, some creative play, some winning plays.

It was fun to watch, which isn’t the most important thing, but is historically how the Americans have played when they are playing their best.

Smith scored twice and was dominant up front. The 23-year-old used her speed and technical skill to hammer home a brilliant pass from Rodman in the 10th minute.

She used her strength to hold off a German defender, create space and get a rocket of a shot, which banged off the goalie and was put home by Swanson in the 26th.

And she got rewarded for her hard work with a deflected shot from the top of the box that ricocheted off the post and over the line in the 44th.

And that was just the first half.

Does one game change everything? Of course not. This was just Group play and assures nothing. This tournament is a sprint and anything can happen. There are more contenders to come, Spain in particular. The defense needs to be tightened up. Almost everyone could have been better.

Still, Germany was FIFA’s fourth-ranked team, one spot above the Americans. The US had never not been ranked either No. 1 or 2 in the World until August of 2023. No. 5 is their lowest rank ever. This wasn’t just beating up on 64th-ranked Zambia 3-0 in the Olympics opener. This was supposed to be a challenge, a measuring stick.

And the American measured up.

The competition in women’s soccer is better than ever as more countries around the world have elevated their developmental programs and, in turn, their national teams.

The US invests as well, however, and there was a sinking fear watching the team of late that it was long on potential but lacking in cohesion and tactical play. Scoring goals had become a chore. Just creating chances with an impressive offense felt out of reach at times.

Sunday it came together in a big way against a big team on a big stage.

The Americans have six points in two games. They’ve scored seven goals. They look like a team that can win this thing, the way they so often have in Olympics past. The road will get harder from here, but if this is what the US is going to get from the forward line in the future, then that future is going to be bright.

Golden even.