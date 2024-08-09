Paris Olympics: Rai Benjamin gets redemption in men's 400 hurdles

Athletics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 12 PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 07: Rai Benjamin of Team United States competes in the Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 07, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

SAINT-DENIS, France — Three years ago, America’s Rai Benjamin and Norway’s Karsten Warholm waged one of the Tokyo Olympics’ most epic duels.

They both shattered the previous men’s 400-meter hurdles world record. And yet only Warholm left with a gold medal around his neck.

Benjamin returned to the Olympic stage on Friday night, determined to avenge that loss and win his first individual gold at a global championship meet. He also settled for silver or bronze behind Warholm or Brazil’s Alison dos Santos at all three of track and field’s most recent World Championships.

Facing pressure to fill the biggest hole in his resume while in his athletic prime, Benjamin, 27, finally delivered. He at last beat his rivals Warholm and dos Santos when it mattered most, finishing in 46.46 to claim his first Olympic gold.

For Benjamin, the victory was both joyous and cathartic. No longer is he the Charles Barkley or Dan Marino of the 400 hurdles. Now he has a gold medal to validate himself as maybe the event’s standard bearer.

Benjamin, in Lane 7, and Warholm in Lane 6, were even through 300 meters. But then Benjamin's power took over. When Warholm clipped the second-to-last hurdle, the race was over.

Warholm did grab silver in 47.06. Dos Santos took bronze (47.26).