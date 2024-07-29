Paris Olympics 2024: Men's basketball group standings

The Olympics are underway and men's basketball group play is off to an entertaining start with NBA stars representing countries around the world.
After a rest day on Tuesday, the action continues on Wednesday with four games, including a Group A showdown between Greece and Spain where both teams will be desperate for a win. Who will make it through the group stage to the knockout round?
Group A
Points
Wins
Losses
Point differential
Australia
2
1
0
12
Canada
2
1
0
7
Greece
1
0
1
-7
Spain
1
0
1
-12
Group B
Points
Wins
Losses
Point differential
Germany
2
1
0
20
France
2
1
0
12
Brazil
1
0
1
-12
Japan
1
0
1
-20
Group C
Points
Wins
Losses
Point differential
U.S.
2
1
0
26
South Sudan
2
1
0
11
Puerto Rico
1
0
1
-11
Serbia
1
0
1
-26