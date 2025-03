NEW ORLEANS, LA - DECEMBER 29: Tre'von Moehrig #7 of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on December 29, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Carolina Panthers and former Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig have agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract, Fox Sports reports.

Moehrig, 25, was a four-year starter with the Raiders since they selected him in the second round of the 2021 draft and one of the top safeties available in free agency.