Packers QB Jordan Love exits with apparent leg injury in first game since signing $220 million extension

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 06: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers receives treatment on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images) (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers faced a desperate situation at the end of their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, and then they lost starting quarterback Jordan Love.

With only a few seconds left, Love got caught in the pocket and faced a likely game-ending stat, he scrambled and got the ball away to running back Josh Jacobs, but went down awkwardly in the process. Jacobs ran the ball out of bounds, but the bigger concern was Love left on the ground, clutching his leg.

JORDAN LOVE DOWN NOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/C1iK0dLgKc — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) September 7, 2024

Love was able to walk off the field with a hand from trainers. Backup quarterback Malik Willis entered to finish the game, with an attempt at a Hail Mary ending in a sack.