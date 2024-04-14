Pacers tie franchise record with 157 points, clinch playoff spot with win over Hawks

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers Apr 14, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) reacts to a made shot in the first half against the Atlanta Hawks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports (Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Indiana Pacers are entering the postseason on a high note.

The Pacers clinched a playoff spot in emphatic fashion on Sunday with a 157-115 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The point total tied a franchise record for a single game and secured the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the No. 6 seed, the Pacers will avoid the NBA play-in tournament with the final guaranteed playoff spot in the East. Myles Turner led the effort on Sunday with 31 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks. The postseason berth is Indiana's first since the 2019-20 season.

