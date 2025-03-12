Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton hits wild 3-pointer over Giannis Antetokounmpo, completes 4-point play to beat Bucks

Mar 4, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) celebrates a made basket in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Tyrese Haliburton pulled off a ridiculous four-point play on Tuesday night to stun Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haliburton, with just seconds on the clock at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, caught an inbounds pass while flying into the corner. As he was fading out of bounds, he rose up and drained the bucket while crashing into Antetokounmpo — which drew the foul and sent him to the free throw line with a chance to suddenly put the Pacers in the lead.

TYRESE HALIBURTON OH MY GOODNESS!!!!



FADING TRIPLE TO TIE IT AND THE FOUL 🔥🔥



Get to TNT for the final seconds of Bucks/Pacers! pic.twitter.com/o3Pr7qFRw9 — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2025

Haliburton then hit the free throw after a long review upheld the call and the bucket, which gave the Pacers the 115-114 win.

