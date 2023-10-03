Overtime Elite releases schedule: Boozer twins, Dylan Harper highlight packed season

SPORTS-BKC-DUKE-BOOZERTWINS-UNC-MI Columbus High Schoolâs Cameron Boozer (12) and brother Cayden Boozer (2) bite their championship medals after defeating Winter Haven during the FHSAA boys basketball Class 7A State Championship at the RP Funding Center on March 4, 2023, in Lakeland, Florida. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based program, released its fall and regular-season schedule, highlighting some of the premier young talent coming up and hitting the NBA in a couple years.

OTE will have its first ticketed games on Oct. 20-21 with the No. 1 player in the 2025 class, Cameron Boozer, and Christopher Columbus (Miami), opening the season. Also playing alongside Boozer is his twin brother, Cayden (No. 30 in the 2025 class), Jase and Jaxon Richardson (sons of former NBA player Jason Richardson).

The No. 2 and No. 3 players in the 2024 high school class, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, will play in a pair of fall ball games Nov. 3-5.

OTE lost Amen and Ausar Thompson to the NBA over the summer with both players going in the top five in the 2023 NBA Draft. Returning this year is the No. 6 player in the 2025 class, Bryson Tiller, high-flyer Jahki Howard and versatile wing Nassir Cunningham. Overtime brought in a ton of new talent, including five-star prospects Tyler Jackson, Karter Knox (younger brother of Portland Trail Blazer forward Kevin Knox) and Mikel Brown Jr.Ian Jackson, a top-10 player in the 2024 class, transferred to Our Saviour Lutheran, an expansion team in the OTE league, and will play in all 17 OTE league games this year.

The regular season will tip off on Dec. 1 and will continue through Feb. 16, with playoffs starting Feb. 20 and concluding March 17. All games will be streamed on Amazon Prime.

OTE is a top destination for high school players committed to development with several NBA scouts and college coaching making games a priority during the season.

Notable games and matchups to start the season

Oct. 21-22: OTE's Opening Weekend

Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer (Christopher Columbus), Carter Bryant (Corona Centennial) vs. Tyler Jackson, Karter Knox, Mikel Brown Jr., John Bol

Nov. 3-5: OTE's three Atlanta-based teams host McEachern high school (Georgia) and John Bosco Prep (New Jersey)

Ace Bailey (No. 2 player in the 2024 class) and Dylan Harper (No. 3 player in the 2024 class)

Dec. 1: City Reapers vs. Jelly Fam (Our Saviour Lutheran) and RWE vs. Cold Hearts

Jahki Howard, Bryson Tiller, Jaeden Mustaf vs. Ian Jackson

Mikel Brown Jr., Kanon Catchings, John Bol vs. Tyler Jackson, Karter Knox

Dec. 8: Rolling Loud (Southern Cal Academy) vs. Cold Hearts

Nassir Cunningham, Larry Johnson vs. Mikel Brown Jr., Kanon Catchings, John Bol

Dec. 15: Cold Hearts vs. Jelly Fam

Mikel Brown Jr. vs. Ian Jackson