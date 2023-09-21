One stat to know for every team in Week 3 + reaction to latest RB moves

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

'Stat Nerd Thursday' is back for another episode! Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don give you one stat you need to know for all 32 NFL teams heading into Week 3. The two also react to the Browns signing Kareem Hunt and Harmon shares his analysis on the Cam Akers trade to Minnesota:

0:50 - Reaction to Browns signing Kareem Hunt

5:38 - Stat Nerd Thursday

6:03 - Denver Broncos

8:21 - Chicago Bears

10;57 - L.A. Chargers

13:50 - Quick reaction to Cam Akers trade

14:49 - Minnesota Vikings

17:03 - Houston Texans

20:10 - Cincinatti Bengals

22:00 - New England Patriots

23:21 - Arizona Cardinals

25:05 - Carolina Panthers

28:15 - Las Vegas Raiders

29:07 - Cleveland Browns

29:53 - Tennessee Titans

32:17 - Detroit Lions

33:49 - Indianapolis Colts

34:51 - Jacksonville Jaguars

37:03 - Seattle Seahawks

40:50 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

42:16 - Green Bay Packers

43:26 - Pittsburgh Steelers

45:27 - New York Jets

46:24 - Buffalo Bills

47:25 - Washington Commanders

48:53 - Philadelphia Eagles

50:31 - Kansas City Chiefs

51:49 - New Orleans Saints

53:18 - Atlanta Falcons

54:32 - Baltimore Ravens

56:02 - Miami Dolphins

57:14 - Dallas Cowboys

59:37 - TNF preview: NYG vs. SF

