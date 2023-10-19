One stat to know for all 32 NFL teams in Week 7 + TNF preview

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 7. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Jaguars and Saints:

2:59 - Carolina Panthers

6:40 - Chicago Bears

8:34 - Denver Broncos

9:34 - Arizona Cardinals

14:12 - New England Patriots

15:05 - Minnesota Vikings

17:07 - Tennessee Titans

18:08 - Green Bay Packers

19:54 - L.A. Chargers

21:45 - Atlanta Falcons

23:45 - Houston Texans

25:40 - Las Vegas Raiders

26:50 - Indianapolis Colts

29:30 - Washington Commanders

33:56 - New York Jets

35:20 - Cincinnati Bengals

36:45 - L.A. Rams

41:05 - Cleveland Browns

42:30 - Seattle Seahawks

44:20 - Pittsburgh Steelers

46:33 - Buffalo Bills

48:05 - Dallas Cowboys

49:03 - Baltimore Ravens

51:13 - Detroit Lions

54:37 - Miami Dolphins

58:55 - San Francisco 49ers

1:01:08 - Kansas City Chiefs

1:02:12 - Philadelphia Eagles

1:03:30 - TNF Preview: Jaguars vs. Saints

