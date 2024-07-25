Olympic soccer kicks-off with controversy, US men fall to France, MLS All-Star Game roundup

Subscribe to The Cooligans

The US men’s national soccer team got off to a disappointing, yet expected, start in their quest for Olympic glory when they lost 3-0 to France in their opening match of the group stage. Although the result was not what they wanted, there was plenty of reason to be encouraged by what the youth squad did in their first appearance in the games since 2008.

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros break down the entire match, including why they were successful in the first half of the game, where they need to show improvement as they head into a critical match with New Zealand on Saturday and if not getting out of the group stage would be a complete disappointment for this U-23 squad.

Also on this episode of The Cooligans, the guys get into the multiple controversies that have already occurred at the Olympics including the wild ending to the Argentina-Morroco match and two members of the Canadian women's soccer team being sent home for using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice.

Christian and Alexis close the show by touching on the MLS All-Star Game that happened in Columbus, as well as commissioner Don Garber giving his state of the league address.

(6:15) - USMNT loss to France in Olympics

(21:20) - Importance for US to get out of their group

(27:11) - Wild ending to Argentina-Morocco

(36:57) - Dominican Republic’s first ever Olympic match

(48:08) - Canadian women’s team caught spying

(55:54) - MLS All-Star recap + state of league address

