Ole Miss' Jordan Watkins, Jaxson Dart have record-setting days in 63–31 blowout of Arkansas

Mississippi quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) celebrates after throwing a 62-yard touchdown pass against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) (Michael Woods/AP)

No. 19 Ole Miss set several school passing and receiving records in its 63–31 demolition of Arkansas on Saturday.

Jordan Watkins racked up 254 receiving yards, surpassing the 247 Jonathan Mingo accumulated versus Vanderbilt in 2022. He also hauled in five touchdown catches, which broke the record set just last season by teammate Tre Harris against Mercer.

Quarterback Jaxson Dart threw for 515 yards and six touchdowns, becoming the second quarterback in SEC history to throw for that many yards and that many scores in a single game. Missouri's Drew Lock first achieved the feat on Sept. 2, 2017 versus Missouri State.

Dart's 515 yards set an Ole Miss record for most passing yards in a single game. His six touchdown passes ties Eli Manning and Matt Corral for the most in school history.

With 542 total yards (including a team-high 47 yards rushing), Dart also set Ole Miss single-game and career records in that category. He surpassed Archie Manning's mark of 540 yards, set in 1969 against Alabama. And he overtook Bo Wallace's 10.478 career yards by reaching 10,805 total yards during his three seasons in Oxford.

Dart achieved two more milestones in Saturday's victory. With his 25th win as an Ole Miss starting quarterback, he passed Eli Manning and Wallace, who both had 24. He also overtook Jordan Ta’amu and Chad Kelly for most career 300-yard passing games with 13. (Dart's third career 400-yard game put him one behind Ta'amu.)

Adding to the myriad records set on Saturday, the Rebels' 63 points scored tied the highest total in school history, previously set in 1979 against Vanderbilt.

Now at 3–2 in the SEC (7–2 overall), Ole Miss is tied for fourth place with Vanderbilt and Alabama.