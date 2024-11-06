Oilers' Connor McDavid set for early return from ankle injury, will play vs. Golden Knights on Wednesday

Edmonton Oilers DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 27: Connor McDavid #97 of the Edmonton Oilers skates around during warm ups before the game against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on October 27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images) (Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid will return to the lineup Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid has been out since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 28. He was initially given a two-to-three week timeline to return, but only missed three games.

"I feel good," McDavid said. "I'm looking forward to going and getting back in there."

The injured occurred 37 seconds into his first shift against the Columbus Blue Jackets after being tripped up by defenseman Zach Werenski. McDavid fell awkwardly into the boards and did not return to the game.

Connor McDavid will not return after sustaining a lower body injury off the opening faceoff vs. the Blue Jackets.



McDavid's shift only lasted 37 seconds. pic.twitter.com/iM0FiaN9w8 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 28, 2024

McDavid said that he didn't have a great feeling about the injury that night in Columbus, but after working with the Oilers' athletic training staff he felt more confident he would be back sooner than the announced timeline.

"It can feel bad and swell up and stuff, but it can clear out pretty quick," McDavid said. "This is something that I've had a little bit before and maybe it's just a tweak of an old injury or something, but it feels good."

The Oilers lost that game to the Blue Jackets, but won two of the three games McDavid missed, including a win in Sunday's "Battle of Alberta" against the Calgary Flames.