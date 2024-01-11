Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for 2024 NFL draft

Ohio State v Rutgers PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes warms up on the sidelines during a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Marvin Harrison Jr’s time at Ohio State is officially over.

Harrison announced Thursday that he’s entering the 2024 NFL draft. His announcement doesn’t come as a shock; he sat out Ohio State’s Cotton Bowl loss to Missouri.

The Heisman finalist had 67 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 TDs in 2023 and also added a touchdown on the ground. Harrison finished fourth in the Heisman voting and was the top non-QB in the balloting behind LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. and Oregon QB Bo Nix.

Harrison is a near-lock to be a top-five pick and could be the best player overall in the 2024 NFL draft. The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame member Marvin Harrison broke out as a sophomore in 2022 with 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 scores over 13 games.

At 6-3, 200 pounds with exceptional route-running ability, Harrison has the combination of size and speed that makes him project as a No. 1 receiver in the NFL.