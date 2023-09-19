Ohio State vs Notre Dame, Lane Kiffin's masterful trolling & Mel Tucker is gone at Michigan State

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde examine the biggest powerhouse matchups for this coming weekend of college football action.

The rising Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be facing off with the #6 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes. This has the potential to be a career-defining game for Marcus Freeman as a win could push him out of Brian Kelly’s shadow.

The #10 ranked Oregon Ducks are hosting the #19 ranked Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in a big Pac-12 matchup. With the latest news of Travis Hunter’s injury sidelining him for the next 3-4 weeks, the guys believe the Ducks may be too much to handle for Colorado.

Lane Kiffin isn’t heading into Alabama quietly as the Ole Miss head coach pulled off two troll jobs on the Crimson Tide already. Kiffin started stirring the pot by stating that he had a source in Tuscaloosa who told him that Alabama defensive coordinator Kevin Steele was not calling the plays for Alabama’s defense. This statement earned a quick response from Nick Saban, who rejected the claim. Kiffin also posted a video of Taylor Swift performing her song ‘Castles Crumbling’. The song has lyrics indicative of a power falling from grace and the end of a dynasty. Another shot at Saban and a not as dominant Alabama squad?

The ACC has a huge matchup this weekend between #4 ranked Florida State and Clemson. The show notes that this could be the chance for Mike Norvell and Florida State to finally get back to the top of the ACC by taking down Clemson.

In the Big Ten, Michigan State has announced that they are starting the process of firing head football coach Mel Tucker, following allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. Pat & Dan dive back into the saga and believe that this will truly be the end of Tucker at MSU.

Lastly, the People’s Court takes on a case surrounding a Florida Man, an excavator and a Walmart.

1:00 Notre Dame vs Ohio State

16:35 Colorado heads to Oregon this weekend

26:55 Lane Kiffin’s latest trolling

43:04 Florida State vs Clemson

50:00 Michigan State is in the process of firing Mel Tucker

51:57 The People’s Court

