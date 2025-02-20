Offseason needs for EVERY NFC team: Do the Giants draft a QB? | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Off the heels of Monday’s AFC episode, Nate Tice and Charles McDonald are breaking down the biggest offseason needs for every NFC team, starting with the Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFC East. Then they move on to the NFC West, questioning what the Los Angeles Rams will do if they in fact trade wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and the NFC South, diving deep into the New Orleans Saints’ disastrous salary cap situation. They finish up the show with the NFC North, taking a look at what the Chicago Bears need to do to support quarterback Caleb Williams and new head coach Ben Johnson.

(2:52) NFC East

(29:35) NFC West

(49:42) NFC South

(1:10:10) NFC North

