Nuggets star Jamal Murray reportedly out through end of November with hamstring strain

The defending champion Denver Nuggets will likely be without Jamal Murray through at least the end of November, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Murray was reportedly shut down for three to four weeks with a right hamstring strain.

ESPN Sources: Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray will be likely sidelined for the remainder of the month because of his right hamstring strain. pic.twitter.com/yfdxUZ5bkK — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 8, 2023

