Nuggets PF Aaron Gordon out with no timetable after being bitten by dog

Denver Nuggets' Aaron Gordon (50) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Friday, Dec. 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

By Rhiannon Walker, Yahoo Sports

Aaron Gordon will be away from the Denver Nuggets, with no timetable on his return, after suffering cuts and lacerations from a dog bite.

The Nuggets forward was injured on Christmas Day, Denver announced in a statement on Wednesday. Gordon received 21 stitches for the damage to his face and shooting hand.

Although he'll be away from the team as he heals, the Nuggets said Gordon was in good condition.

Before the injury, Gordon went off for a double-double in Denver's Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors. He finished the contest with 16 points, on 7-of-10 shooting, and 10 rebounds in the team's win.

This season, Gordon is averaging 13.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, while shooting 52.5% from the field in 28 games. A right heel injury has forced him to miss four games. The Nuggets are currently 22-10 and own the second-best record in the west behind the Minnesota Timberwolves.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!