Novak Djokovic withdraws from French Open with knee injury, will lose No. 1 ranking

FILE - Serbia's Novak Djokovic receives medical assistance for his right knee during his fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Monday, June 3, 2024. Novak Djokovic withdrew from the French Open with an injured right knee on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, ending his title defense and meaning he will relinquish the No. 1 ranking. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias, File) (Jean-Francois Badias/AP)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

Novak Djokovic's quest to win all four major tournaments in a year will have to wait until 2025. The French Open announced Tuesday that Djokovic has withdrawn from the clay court Grand Slam with a right knee injury.

No further details of the injury were announced. It likely happened during Monday's epic five-set battle against Francisco Cerundolo, which took Djokovic four hours and 39 minutes to win.

Djokovic was scheduled to face No. 7 Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals on Thursday. Ruud will be awarded a walkover (though not a win) and will be automatically advanced to the semifinals, where he'll face either Alexander Zverev or Alex de Minaur.

