No. 20 Ole Miss scores with 39 seconds left to beat No. 13 LSU 55-49

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

Ole Miss WR Tre Harris caught a 13-yard TD pass with 39 seconds left to give the No. 20 Rebels a 55-49 win over No. 13 LSU and likely end the Tigers’ national title hopes.

The Rebels trailed for much of the second half but got the ball back with a chance to win with 2:36 to go. As LSU prepared for the passing game, Ole Miss ran the ball on the first five plays of the drive before QB Jaxson Dart hit Harris for a 24-yard gain on a play-action pass.

With LSU off-balance, Ole Miss then threw the ball on the final three plays of its drive as Harris darted between defenders to get into the end zone.

LSU had a final chance to get a game-winning TD itself and gained 42 yards on its first play before an Ole Miss penalty for a horsecollar tackle put the Tigers in the red zone. But two false starts followed that penalty and LSU's last-ditch pass to the end zone as time expired fell incomplete.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!