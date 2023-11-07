No. 20 Colorado stuns top-ranked defending champion LSU in season opener

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 06 Hall of Fame Series Women's - Colorado vs LSU LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 06: Colorado Buffaloes center Aaronette Vonleh (21) defends LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) during the Hall of Fame Series, a women's college basketball game between the LSU Tigers and the Colorado Buffaloes on November 6, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LSU's title defense is off to an ominous start.

No. 20 Colorado beat the top-ranked Tigers, 92-78 for a stunning upset to open the college basketball season.

The Buffaloes rode a hot night from the field and 3-point distance to victory while limiting LSU stars Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith from the floor.

LSU opened a 16-14 lead to close the first quarter. But Colorado took a 38-32 lead into halftime and controlled the game from there. The Buffaloes extended a 12-point third quarter lead 77-55 in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach long before the final buzzer.

It was a shocking start for an LSU team that cruised to a national championship victory over Iowa last season and added All-ACC guard Van Lith in the transfer portal.