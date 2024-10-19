No. 13 BYU stays undefeated, improves to 7–0 with last-second, 38–35 win over Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State v Brigham Young PROVO, UT - OCTOBER 18: Jake Retzlaff #12 of the Brigham Young Cougars throws a pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half of their game at LaVell Edwards Stadium on October 18, 2024 in Provo, Utah.(Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images) (Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

No. 13 BYU (7–0) remained undefeated and improved to 4–0 in the Big 12 with a 38–35 win over Oklahoma State on Friday night in Provo, Utah.

Jake Retzlaff hit Darius Lassiter for a 35-yard touchdown with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the victory. Retzlaff passed for 218 yards and two scores, completing 13-of-27 passes. Lassiter had six receptions for 129 yards and the game-winning TD.

OSU appeared to be in position to win after Brennan Presley scored on a 6-yard pass from Alan Bowman with 1:13 remaining in the game to take the lead, finishing off a 17-play, 76-yard drive that took 8:26 off the clock. The Cowboys faced a 3rd-and-13 from the BYU 35-yard line after a false start penalty. But OSU got a first down with Bowman hitting Presley for a 21-yard pass.

BYU's Will Ferrin kicked a 41-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead score. That completed an 11-play, 52-yard drive after both teams traded touchdowns for a 28–28 tie.

The Cougars took a 28–21 lead late in the third quarter on a 34-yard catch and run by Keelan Marion, who tightroped down the left sideline for the score. However, Oklahoma State came right back to tie the game as the fourth quarter began. The Cowboys finished off a nine-play, 70-yard drive with a comeback pass from Presley to Bowman, who ran 16 yards for a touchdown.

Bowman finished with 94 yards on 10-for-17 passing with a touchdown and interception. Ollie Gordon II led the Cowboys in rushing with 107 yards and two scores on 16 carries. Presley caught five passes for 43 yards and the go-ahead score.

Garrett Rangel started the game at quarterback for Oklahoma State. He completed 6-of-9 passes for 51 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

But Rangel left the game after a 54-yard run, apparently injuring his shoulder or collarbone. Bowman took over at QB and the Cowboys scored on a 2-yard rush by Ollie Gordon II for a 21–14 lead with 0:32 remaining before halftime.

BYU travels to UCF next Saturday, the first of two consecutive road games. The following week, the Cougars play intra-state rival Utah in the "Holy War" matchup.