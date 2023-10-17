NLCS: Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game 2 news, scores, highlights and live tracker

MLB: NLCS-Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Oct 16, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) hits a solo home run during the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in game one of the NLCS for the 2023 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports - 21664031 (USA Today Sports/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Philadelphia Phillies got one step closer to a repeat World Series appearance on Monday, unleashing another home run barrage to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3 in NLCS Game 1. Kyle Schwarber smashed a first-pitch leadoff home run, Bryce Harper hit a dinger on his 31st birthday, and Nick Castellanos hit his fifth home run in a three-game span, joining Mr. October himself, Reggie Jackson, as the only players to accomplish that feat in the playoffs.

It wasn't a great night for the Diamondbacks, who lost their first game of the 2023 postseason. But Game 2 will give them a chance to bounce back and even the series 1-1. If they can win a game at Citizens Bank Park, where the volume of the fans can reach more than 110 decibels, that will be a major accomplishment before both teams head to Arizona for Games 3, 4, and (if needed) 5.

On Tuesday, Merrill Kelly will take the mound for the Diamondbacks. He'll be opposed by Aaron Nola, who gets the start for the Phillies.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores, updates and highlights from Game 2 in Philly.