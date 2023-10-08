NFL Week 5 Sunday late slate live blog: Eagles look to keep rolling vs. Rams

Jalen Hurts Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts plays an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

What Super Bowl hangover? Despite falling to the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game last season, the Philadelphia Eagles are rolling to start 2023. The team is 4-0 to open the season, and already appears to be a lock for the postseason.

But Philadelphia would be foolish to overlook the Los Angeles Rams. After a disastrous 2022, the Rams look feisty. Matthew Stafford's arm looks great, rookie Puca Nacua has been a revelation and Aaron Donald continues to wreck games. Put all that together, and the Rams just might be contenders in the NFC.

Follow along as Yahoo sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries from Sunday's late slate of NFL games.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Join us and feel the presence of our ONE community every step of the way.
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!