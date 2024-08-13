NFL training camp notepad: How Panthers are trying to maximize Bryce Young and his ecosystem

Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is out on the road covering training camps. Today's stop: the Carolina Panthers.

About the QB

A factor in Bryce Young’s first-season struggles was an erosion of trust between the QB and offensive staff. Now, new head coach Dave Canales has made a bond between himself, Young and QBs coach Will Harriger his top priority. Canales built trust with QBs who slammed into a wall in their careers (see: Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield). He’s working to do the same with Young.

Rookie to watch

Third-round linebacker Trevin Wallace has created buzz in the building. The offensive staff has been impressed with his size and ability to get sideline to sideline. There’s still a lot of work to do with the absorption of the defensive calls, but GM Dan Morgan’s belief in Wallace as a playmaker is off to a good start.

Keeping my eye on

I’m not quite sure what to make of the young WRs yet. Xavier Legette is nursing an injury and the staff has been talking up Jonathan Mingo and Terrace Marshall Jr. as having nice camps. That tandem was 0-for-3 on their targets against the Patriots, but I don’t think we’ll know enough until we see both play with Young in the preseason.

Fantasy thought

Running back Jonathon Brooks is rolling in his ACL rehab with some enthusing results, but the staff is going to be careful about his return date. I’d expect it’s not sooner than sometime in October. For that reason, don’t sleep on Chuba Hubbard’s value in fantasy. Canales likes Hubbard a lot and I think they’re going to run the ball a ton this season.

What I saw that was interesting

The Panthers have three offensive line coaches this season, between offensive line coach Joe Gilbert, assistant offensive line coach Keli’i Kekuewa and assistant head coach/run game coordinator Harold Goodwin. Each is working with a specific player grouping on the depth chart. That’s a strong coaching emphasis on the line.

Wild card

On his sixth different team in the past seven years, Jadeveon Clowney has become a bit of a paycheck mercenary. But he also posted the highest sack total of his career last season (9.5) and Carolina has a lot of confidence that he’ll complement defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Brown is on the cusp of being an All-Pro level player, but the Panthers staff thinks it’s Clowney who could be an underrated value addition.