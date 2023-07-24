NFL training camp storylines to watch: 49ers' QBs, Patriots' offense and help for a future Hall of Famer

Can you feel it in the air? Football is back. Training camps are underway, reporters are drinking way too much coffee at any point in the day, video game enthusiasts are already upset at the new "Madden" game that has yet to be released — the season is here. Before the games get played, there are a handful of questions around the league that need to be answered in training camp practices and preseason games. Here are a few storylines to keep in mind as we fully enter the 2023 preseason.

What’s next for the 49ers quarterback situation?

One of the offseason’s biggest questions is going to start getting answers over the next few weeks. The 49ers appeared to have their preferred long-term starter locked down in Brock Purdy, but an elbow injury he suffered during the NFC title game may impact his ability to perform in training camp. Trey Lance, who the 49ers haven’t seen play much since trading three first-round picks for him, will have a chance to show where he is coming off of a broken ankle that ended his season early in 2022. Then there’s Sam Darnold, who is coming off one of the better stretches of football in his career with the Panthers. Given the 49ers' recent injury history at quarterback, writing off Darnold as a potential starter this season may be a bit rash.

Even with their quarterback turnstile, the 49ers have been able to make it to multiple NFC championship games under head coach Kyle Shanahan. This team still has Super Bowl aspirations and their quarterback situation is in flux until they get a bit more clarity on Purdy’s health.

How quickly Aaron Rodgers hits the ground running

The Jets flung their Super Bowl window wide open by trading for Aaron Rodgers, but the window may not stay open very long considering Rodgers' age. This is not a groundbreaking statement by any means, but the Jets need to hit the ground running on offense — there really aren't many games they can waste figuring out their timing on offense with the Bills, Dolphins and Patriots all poised to be competitive in their own division.

This is partially why it was important for the Jets to get the familiarity for Rodgers with the hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator. Even though Rodgers may not be at his physical peak anymore, he’s still going to be the best quarterback the Jets have had in decades. That reality needs to be actualized immediately and it starts with training camp.

Patriots revamping their offense

Matt Patricia and Joe Judge leading the Patriots’ offense in 2022 gave some predictable results — they were borderline unwatchable on that side of the ball. The offense was stale, they struggled to move the ball in a consistent manner and Mac Jones regressed statistically in a big way. To rectify that, the Patriots hired Bill O’Brien to his second stint as the team’s offensive coordinator and signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to bolster their wide receiver room. O’Brien may not be Kyle Shanahan or Sean McVay, but his offensive mind is certainly an upgrade over what they had last season. How fast they’re able to hit the ground running may decide how well they can compete in an AFC East that should have three of the best offenses in the league across the aisle.

DeMeco Ryans’ impact on the Texans’ defense

Houston had a major problem, well, everywhere last season, but fixing the defense will be one of the first focuses for rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans. Ryans did extremely well coordinating the 49ers defense for the past couple seasons, albeit with the luxury of elite talent all over the field. Houston has some promising pieces, but it’ll take a bit for a top defense to take form here. The first order of business will be unleashing talented cornerback Derek Stingley, who was a bit miscast in Lovie Smith’s defense last year. Safety Jalen Pitre and defensive end Will Anderson are also strong building blocks for Ryans and his staff to build around. This season will immediately test Ryans’ acumen as a defensive play-caller and his ability to mesh a young defense with the scheme he helped orchestrate in San Francisco.

Who is going to step up on the Rams’ defense?

The Rams are feeling the effects of going all in for a Super Bowl right now with a shaky, shaky roster held together by a few stars at the top. That is especially true on defense where the only proven commodity they really have is Aaron Donald, who is starting to hit the back nine of his career. The Rams are in a weird place where their aging stars at the top should be wanting to win as many games as they can, but the rest of the team is worthy of a rebuild. The Rams will find out very quickly in August if anyone on defense will be available and ready to step up to the challenge of giving Donald some help.

Will the Falcons’ defense hold up their end of the bargain this year?

Different year, same question for the Falcons: Will the defense finally do their share of the work this year? The Falcons offense was able to move the ball fairly consistently last year even through up-and-down quarterback play and a handful of injuries, but the defense was porous once again. The Falcons spent money in free agency on Jessie Bates, David Onyemata and Calais Campbell, traded for Jeff Okudah and spent picks on Zach Harrison and Clark Phillips. They’ve certainly devoted the resources to not have one of the worst defenses in the league this year.