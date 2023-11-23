NFL Thanksgiving Day: Packers vs. Lions score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

It's taken multiple decades, but America can finally be excited to watch the Detroit Lions play on Thanksgiving. The Lions are playing exceptional football under head coach Dan Campbell, and there's an argument to be made the team is the best in the NFC.

But because this is the Lions, the team still has to prove they belong. After a near loss vs. the Chicago Bears, the Lions will take on another division opponent on Thanksgiving. Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers come to town looking to knock the Lions down a peg.

Will the Lions come out swinging after a near loss in Week 11, or can Love lead the Packers to a stunning upset? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the NFL's annual Thanksgiving Day games.