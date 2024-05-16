NFL schedule reaction: The 10 most important fantasy matchups of 2024

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.

1:05 - Andy calls NFL Schedule release day a marketing scam

3:55 - 10 burning fantasy questions we can now know WHEN they'll be answered

6:50 - When will Bears fans finally be able to confidently victory-lap the Caleb Williams pick

12:47 - When does JJ McCarthy make his Vikings debut?

16:25 - When we will definitively know that Kirk Cousins has fixed everything that was broken in Atlanta?

20:25 - When will we understand the Buffalo Bills WR depth chart post-Diggs era?

26:55 - What the hell are the Jets and when will we know it for sure?

33:00 - When will we know what exactly the Harbaugh Chargers look like?

37:45 - When will we know if Giants, Daniel Jones can make Malik Nabers fantasy viable?

40:15 - When will we know if Colts and Anthony Richardson take the leap?

46:05 - When will we know the Dolphins RB pecking order?

50:30 - When will we know which Chiefs WRs to play and if Xavier Worthy is going to work?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts