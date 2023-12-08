NFL injury tracker Week 14: Trevor Lawrence taking 'big steps' to play vs. Browns; Christian Watson unsure of status for Monday night

When Trevor Lawrence injured his ankle during Jacksonville's "Monday Night Football" loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, it looked like we wouldn't see the Jaguars quarterback on a football field any time soon.
Fast forward to Thursday and Lawrence was on a field again doing drills and throwing and providing a bit of hope he could be available for the Jaguars' Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. Following negative X-rays, Lawrence was diagnosed with a high ankle sprain. It might take time for it to be 100 percent healed, but there is a chance of a quick return to action.
"I'm trying to do as much as I can each day without aggravating it or making anything worse," Lawrence said Thursday. "But trying to progress toward hopefully playing. Like that's the goal every week, and every day is to try to get as healthy as possible.
"And for the past 48 hours have been some big steps, and I'm really happy with how it's healing up. So we'll see. I obviously can't give any answers right now and I'm just going to take my time and do everything right."
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson had a big game during their win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. He caught seven balls for 71 yards and two touchdowns, but injured his hamstring late in the game. He did not practice Thursday and told reporters he might not be able to suit up Monday night against the New York Giants.
“He’s getting the treatment and hopefully it will be sooner rather than later,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said.
Here's the rest of the Week 14 injury report.
BUCCANEERS
DB Josh Hayes (illness): limited
G Cody Mauch (foot): limited
CB Jamel Dean (ankle/foot): DNP
DT VIta Vea (toe): DNP
LB Devin White (foot): DNP
FALCONS
OL Drew Dalman (ankle): limited
CB A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol): limited
LB Nate Landman (knee): DNP
OL Kaleb McGary (knee): DNP
CB Jeff Okudah (ankle): DNP
DL David Onyemata (ankle): DNP
RAMS
OLB Byron Young (knee): limited
QB Quentin Lake (hamstring): limited
TE Tyler Higbee (neck): DNP
OLB Michael Hoecht (knee): DNP
RAVENS
LB Malik Harrison (groin): limited
QB Lamar Jackson (illness): DNP
LIONS
LB Malcolm Rodriguez (ankle): limited
C Frank Ragnow (knee/back/toe): DNP
BEARS
DL Yannick Ngakoue (knee): limited
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral): DNP
COLTS
CB JuJu Brents (quad): limited
DT DeForest Buckner (shoulder): limited
DE Tyquan Lewis (ankle): limited
CB Ameer Speed (hip): limited
T Braden Smith (knee): DNP
LB E.J. Speed (knee): DNP
RB Jonathan Taylor (thumb): DNP
BENGALS
WR Tyler Boyd (ankle): limited
CB D.J. Turner (hamstring): limited
OT Jonah Williams (back): limited
OT D'Ante Smith (personal) DNP
JAGUARS
QB C.J. Beathard (left shoulder): limited
CB Christian Braswell (hamstring): limited
CB Tyson Campbell (quad): limited
S Andre Cisco (shoulder): limited
RB Travis Etienne (ribs): limited
DL Foley Fatukasi (heel): limited
RB D'Ernest Johnson (knee): limited
WR Zay Jones (knee): limited
QB Trevor Lawrence (ankle): limited
CB Tre Herndon (concussion): DNP
WR Christian Kirk (groin): DNP
OL Walker Little (hamstring): DNP
TE Brenton Strange (foot): DNP
BROWNS
WR Marquise Goodwin (concussion): limited
C Nick Harris (knee): limited
RB Kareem Hunt (groin): limited
DT Maurice Hurst (groin): limited
CB Cameron Mitchell (hamstring): limited
DE Ogbo Okoronkwo (foot/groin): limited
G Wyatt Teller (calf): limited
QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (concussion): limited
S Juan Thornhill (calf): limited
CB Denzel Ward (shoulder): limited
WR Amari Cooper (concussion/ribs): DNP
PANTHERS
S Vonn Bell (shoulder): limited
C Bradley Bozeman (ankle): limited
S Jeremy Chinn (quad): limited
OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring): limited
OLB Marquis Haynes Sr. (back): limited
CB Jaycee Horn (hamstring): limited
TE Hayden Hurst (concussion): limited
TE Steven Sullivan (shoulder): limited
TE Tommy Tremble (hip): limited
DE DeShawn Williams (knee): DNP
SAINTS
DE Cameron Jordan (ankle): limited
QB Derek Carr (concussion/ribs/right shoulder): limited
TE Juwan Johnson (quad): limited
T Andrus Peat (shoulder): limited
LB Pete Werner (shoulder/oblique): limited
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): DNP
QB Taysom Hill (foot/left hand): DNP
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): DNP
WR Rasheed Shaheed (thigh): DNP
WR Chris Olave (illness): DNP
TEXANS
LB Neville Hewitt (hamstring): limited
S Jimmie Ward (shoulder): limited
T George Fant (hip): DNP
LB Denzel Perryman (knee): DNP
DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow/shoulder): DNP
TE Dalton Schultz (hamstring): DNP
JETS
TE Tyler Conklin (hamstring): limited
QB Aaron Rodgers (Achilles): limited
LB Quincy Williams (knee): limited
WR Jason Brownless (ankle): DNP
DL John Franklin-Myers (ankle): DNP
RB Breece Hall (ankle): DNP
OL Wes Schweitzer (calf): DNP
VIKINGS
G Ed Ingram (hip): limited
RAIDERS
CB Brandon Facyson (shin): limited
LB Kana'i Mauga (knee): limited
DE Malcolm Koonce (ankle): limited
DE Maxx Crosby (knee): DNP
T Kolton Miller (shoulder): DNP
K Daniel Carlson (illness): DNP
SEAHAWKS
RB Zach Charbonnet (knee): limited
RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique): limited
S Jamal Adams (knee): limited
DE Leonard Williams (ankle): limited
G Anthony Bradford (knee): limited
T Abraham Lucas (knee): limited
QB Geno Smith (groin): limited
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): DNP
CB Tre Brown (heel): DNP
WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): DNP
49ERS
DT Arik Armstead (foot, knee): DNP
G Spencer Burford (knee): DNP
TE Ross Dwelley (ankle): DNP
CB Darrell Luter (hamstring): DNP
WR Ray-Ray McCloud (rib): DNP
RB Elijah Mitchell (knee): DNP
BILLS
No injuries reported
CHIEFS
RB Isaiah Pacheco (shoulder): DNP
S Bryan Cook (ankle): DNP
OL Donovan Smith (neck): DNP
LB Drue Tranquill (concussion): DNP
BRONCOS
No injuries reported
CHARGERS
DL Otito Ogbonnia (knee): limited
WR Joshua Palmer (knee): limited
T Trey Pipkins III (wrist): limited
G Zack Bailey (back): DNP
DB Deane Leonard (ankle/heel): DNP
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring): DNP
DL Nick Williams (foot): DNP
EAGLES
LB Zach Cunningham (hamstring): limited
WR Julio Jones (groin): DNP
COWBOYS
RB Rico Dowdle (ankle): limited
TITANS
C Aaron Brewer (shoulder): limited
LB Luke Gifford (shin): limited
DL TK McClendon (toe): limited
CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring): DNP
LB Joe Jones (finger): DNP
DT Jeffery Simmons (knee): DNP
P Ryan Stonehouse (knee): DNP
TE Josh Whyle (knee): DNP
DOLPHINS
RB Chris Brooks (knee): limited
T Terron Armstead (knee/ankle): DNP
LB Jerome Baker (knee): DNP
S Jevon Holland (knees): DNP
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): DNP
TE Durham Smythe (ankle): DNP
PACKERS
CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder): limited
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): limited
RB A.J. Dillon (groin): limited
LB Rashan Gary (shoulder): limited
G Elgton Jenkins (shoulder): limited
RB Aaron Jones (knee): limited
S Jonathan Owens (knee): limited
WR Jayden Reed (chest): limited
DL Devonte Wyatt (elbow): limited
S Darnell Savage (chest): DNP
LB Quay Walker (shoulder): DNP
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): DNP
GIANTS
DL Dexter Lawrence (hamstring): limited
DL A’Shawn Robinson (hamstring): limited
ILB Isaiah Simmons (ankle): limited
T Evan Neal (ankle): DNP