NFL inactives tracker Week 17: Sam Howell starts for Commanders with Jacoby Brissett as emergency 3rd QB

Here are the latest NFL Week 17 inactives.
COMMANDERS
CB Benjamin St-Juste
CB Kendall Fuller
DE Jalen Harris
OL Andrew Wylie
TE Cole Turner
WR Mitchell Tinsley
QB Jacoby Brissett (emergency third quarterback)
49ERS
TE Ross Dwelley
QB Brandon Allen
OL Jaylon Moore
DL Arik Armstead
S Ji'Ayir Brown
WR Jauan Jennings
LB Jalen Graham
DOLPHINS
OL Lester Cotton (hip): questionable
OL Liam Eichenberg (calf/ankle): questionable
S Jevon Holland (knees): questionable
CB Xavien Howard (hip/thumb): questionable
OL Austin Jackson (oblique): questionable
RB Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle): questionable
CB Jalen Ramsey (knee): questionable
OL Robert Hunt (hamstring): doubtful
WR Jaylen Waddle (ankle): OUT
RAVENS
S Kyle Hamilton (knee): questionable
G Kevin Zeitler (knee/quad): questionable
WR Zay Flowers (calf): questionable
LB Del'Shawn Phillips (shoulder): questionable
CB Brandon Stephens (ankle): questionable
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (concussion): OUT
PATRIOTS
DL Christian Barnmore (knee): questionable
DB Myles Bryant (chest): questionable
TE Hunter Henry (knee): questionable
LB Anfernee Jennings (knee): questionable
CB Jonathan Jones (knee): questionable
SpT Matthew Slater (hamstring): questionable
CB Shaun Wade (hip): questionable
S Kyle Dugger (illness): questionable
WR Kayshon Boutte (illness): OUT
S Jabrill Peppers (hamstring): OUT
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle): OUT
BILLS
DE A.J. Epenesa (rib): questionable
S Damar Hamlin (shoulder): questionable
DE DaQuan Jones (pectoral): questionable
WR Justin Shorter (hamstring): questionable
FALCONS
OL Kalen McGary (knee): questionable
BEARS
OL Lucas Patrick (knee): questionable
TE Cole Kmet (knee): questionable
WR Darnell Mooney (concussion): OUT
TITANS
CB Tre Avery (knee): questionable
DL Marlon Davidson (groin): questionable
TE Josh Whyle (knee): questionable
CB Caleb Farley (back): OUT
TEXANS
DE Will Anderson (ankle): questionable
DT Maliek Collins (hip): questionable
CB Steven Nelson (foot/hamstring/hand): questionable
FB Andrew Beck (calf): questionable
DT Sheldon Rankins (ankle): questionable
DE Jonathan Greenard (ankle): OUT
RAIDERS
T Jermaine Eluemunor (knee): questionable
C Andre James (ankle): questionable
RB Josh Jacobs (quad): doubtful
TE Michael Mayer (toe): OUT
COLTS
WR Michael Pittman (concussion/shoulder): questionable
LB Cameron McGrone (illness): questionable
WR D.J. Montgomery (groin): questionable
OT Braden Smith (knee): questionable
CB Kenny Moore II (back): questionable
RB Zack Moss (forearm): OUT
PANTHERS
CB Jaycee Horn (toe): questionable
OT Ikem Ekwonu (foot): questionable
LB Frankie Luvu (quad): questionable
LB Marquis Haynes (back): questionable
CB Troy Hill (concussion): OUT
JAGUARS
WR Zay Jones (hamstring): questionable
OT Cam Robinson (knee): questionable
QB Trevor Lawrence (right shoulder): OUT
RAMS
OL Joe Noteboom (foot): questionable
WR Puka Nacua (hip): questionable
LB Ernest Jones (illness): questionable
OT Alaric Jackson (thigh): questionable
DB Tre Tomlinson (hamstring): OUT
GIANTS
DB Deonte Banks (shoulder): questionable
WR Wan'Dale Robinson (quad): questionable
TE Lawrence Cager (groin): doubtful
CARDINALS
LB Owen Pappoe (ankle): questionable
CB Bobby Price (quad): questionable
CB Garrett Williams (knee): questionable
QB Kyler Murray (illness): questionable
WR Marquise Brown (heel): OUT
DT Leki Fotu (hand): OUT
DL Jonathan Ledbetter (knee): OUT
EAGLES
LB Zach Cunningham (knee): questionable
TE Albert Okwuegbunam (hamstring): questionable
CB Darius Slay (knee): OUT
SAINTS
DE Isaiah Foskey (quad): questionable
RB Kendre Miller (ankle): questionable
DE Payton Turner (toe): questionable
RB Alvin Kamara (illness): questionable
P Lou Hedley (illness): questionable
S Lonnie Johnson (knee): OUT
T Ryan Ramczyk (knee): OUT
BUCCANEERS
OLB Shaquil Barrett (groin): OUT
CB Carlton Davis (concussion): OUT
TE Ko Kieft (shoulder): OUT
DT Mike Greene (calf): OUT
WR Rakim Jarrett (quad): OUT
STEELERS
QB Kenny Pickett (ankle): questionable
DB Trenton Thompson (necl): OUT
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee): OUT
LB Elandon Roberts (pectoral): OUT
SEAHAWKS
CB Devon Witherspoon (hip): questionable
RB Kenneth Walker III (shoulder/illness): questionable
LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle): questionable
LB Nick Bellore (knee): questionable
WR Dee Eskridge (ribs): OUT
T Jason Peters (foot): OUT
LB Frank Clark (NIR): OUT
S Jamal Adams (knee): OUT
DE Mario Edwards Jr. (knee): OUT
CHARGERS
TE Nick Vannett (back): questionable
DB Deane Leonard (heel): questionable
G Zion Johnson (neck): questionable
DL Nick Williams (shoulder): doubtful
LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (shoulder): doubtful
LB Tanner Muse (knee): doubtful
WR Joshua Palmer (concussion): OUT
WR Keenan Allen (heel): OUT
OLB Joey Bosa (foot): OUT
BRONCOS
RB Dwayne Washington (illness): questionable
WR Jerry Jeudy (illness): questionable
WR Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring): questionable
T Alex Palczewski (knee): OUT
WR Courtland Sutton (concussion): OUT
OLB Baron Browning (concussion): OUT
TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring/foot): OUT
BENGALS
CB Jalen Davis (groin): questionable
WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder): questionable
CHIEFS
CB L'Jarius Sneed (calf): questionable
RB Isiah Pacheco (concussion/shoulder): questionable
RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (illness): questionable
T Donovan Smith (neck): OUT
WR Kadarius Toney (hip): OUT
PACKERS
CB Robert Rochell (neck): questionable
WR Dontayvion Wicks (chest/ankle): questionable
DL T.J. Slaton (knee/foot): questionable
S Darnell Savage (shoulder): questionable
LB De'Vondre Campbell (neck): doubtful
WR Christian Watson (hamstring): doubtful
TE Luke Musgrave (kidney): doubtful
CB Eric Stokes (hamstring): OUT
VIKINGS
CB Mekhi Blackmon (shoulder/illness): questionable
LB Troy Dye (wrist): questionable
WR Jordan Addison (ankle): questionable
CB Byron Murphy Jr. (knee): OUT
S Theo Jackson (toe): OUT
WR Jalen Nailor (concussion): OUT
DT Jaquelin Roy (ankle): OUT