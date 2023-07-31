NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch the 2023 NFL preseason opener

New York Jets Training Camp FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 26: Running back Michael Carter #32 of the New York Jets during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 26, 2023 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Football fans, get ready, your favorite sport is returns this week with the NFL preseason opener, the Hall of Fame Game. This year, The Cleveland Browns face the New York Jets. It's been well over 20 years since either of the teams played the Hall of Fame Game, which, as the name suggests, is scheduled just a few days before the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is enshrined. New Jets player Aaron Rodgers will unfortunately not be making his debut at the preseason opener, leaving curious fans to look towards the preseason final game against the New York Giants.

Ready for football season to (un)officially start? Here's how to watch the 2023 Hall of Fame Game, what you need to know about the NFL preseason and more.

How to watch the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game: Browns vs. Jets

Date: August 3, 2023

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Canton, OH

Game: Cleveland Browns at New York Jets

Hall of Fame Game channel: NBC

Hall of Fame Game streaming: Peacock

When is the NFL Hall of Fame game?

The 2023 NFL preseason kicks off with the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET.

Who is playing in the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game?

This year's Hall of Fame Game will feature the Cleveland Browns at New York Jets.

What channel is the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game on?

The Hall of Fame Game will be nationally broadcast on NBC (and stream live on Peacock). Coverage starts at 7 p.m. ET, and the game officially kicks off at 8 p.m.

Where to watch the Hall of Fame game 2023?

When does football season start?

This year's NFL season, made up of 272 regular-season games, kicks off on Thursday, September 7, 2023 with a match between the Detroit Lions and the Kansas City Chiefs. The 2023 NFL season will see the first football game on Black Friday, as well as international games in London and Munich. But first, it's time for the 2023 NFL preseason, which opens with the Hall of Fame Game on August 3, 2023.

2023 NFL preseason full schedule:

Hall of Fame Game

Thursday, August 3

Cleveland Browns at New York Jets, 8 p.m. (NBC)

Week 1

Thursday, August 10

Houston Texans at New England Patriots, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Friday, August 11

Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7 p.m.

Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns, 7:30 p.m.

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 12

Tennessee Titans at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at Carolina Panthers, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia Eagles at Baltimore Ravens, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 13

Kansas City Chiefs at New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders, 4 p.m.

Week 2

Thursday, August 17

Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, August 18

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 19

Jacksonville Jaguars at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 4 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Pittsburgh Steelers, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago Bears at Indianapolis Colts, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Jets, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Titans at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m.

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m.

New England Patriots at Green Bay Packers, 8 p.m.

Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 9 p.m.

Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks, 10 p.m.

Sunday, August 20

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, August 21

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Commanders, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 3

Thursday, August 24

Pittsburgh Steelers at Atlanta Falcons, 7:30 p.m.

Indianapolis Colts at Philadelphia Eagles, 8 p.m. (Prime Video)

Friday, August 25

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers, 8 p.m. (CBS)

New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans, 8:15 p.m.

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m.

Saturday, August 26

Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers, 1 p.m.

Cleveland Browns at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m.

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.

New York Jets at New York Giants, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Commanders, 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7 p.m.

Miami Dolphins at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Raiders at Dallas Cowboys, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9 p.m.

Sunday, August 27

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints, 8 p.m (Fox)

How to watch all NFL preseason games:

Many NFL preseason games are broadcast on local channels, so if you're looking to catch an in-market game, it may be as simple as turning on your TV (or setting up a digital TV antenna). If you want to watch out-of-market games, a $5 monthly subscription to NFL+ will get you access to every out-of-market-game in the season (and preseason). There will also be a few national broadcast NFL preseason games airing across NBC, ESPN, Fox and CBS (and one streaming on Amazon Prime Video) in the coming weeks. Here's how to watch every NFL preseason game in 2023.

