NFL Draft Winners and Losers: Shedeur slides, Bears load up and Rodgers waits | Inside Coverage

What will the Chicago Bears do at QB after drafting Shedeur Sanders in the 5th round? As the 2025 NFL Draft wraps up, Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab take a look at the winners and losers of the weekend. Is Aaron Rodgers a future Pittsburgh Steeler after they pass on a first-round quarterback? Is Caleb Williams poised for success in his second season? Are NFL teams sending a message to future prospects who may want to take Shedeur Sanders' path? The Inside Coverage crew does their best to answer all of those questions and explain what this means for the 2025 season on a very special live episode!

(2:30) - Shedeur Sanders’ slide

(16:25) - Shedeur’s fit in Cleveland

(26:10) - Winner or loser? Aaron Rodgers

(28:45) - Winners: Jags ticket office

(36:05) - Loser: Joe Burrow

(39:00) - Winner or loser? Dallas Cowboys

(44:00) - Winner: Drake Maye

(48:15) - Winner or loser? New York Giants

(53:20) - Winners: Chicago Bears

(56:50) - Losers: Atlanta Falcons

(1:00:40) - Winner or Loser? Jalen Milroe to Seattle

