NFL Draft primer: Lions are close to a Super Bowl but must address a couple glaring needs

2023 record: 12-5, won NFC North, lost in NFC championship game

Draft picks per round

1st round: No. 292nd round: No. 613rd round: No. 73 (from Vikings)5th round: No. 1646th round: No. 201 (from Buccaneers)6th round: No. 2057th round: No. 249

Top needs

Secondary pass rusherInterior offensive lineKickerWide receiver

The Lions did well to address some defensive needs in free agency and will come out of the offseason with a strong roster. Kicker isn’t a big priority for many teams, but the Lions could use a more reliable option. That could be key during a playoff push.

Best first-round fits

Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Best Day 2 fits

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida StateDominick Puni, OL, Kansas

How they did last draft

Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald gave the Lions an F, and had to walk that back. The Lions nailed it. The top four picks — running back Jahmyr Gibbs, linebacker Jack Campbell, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch — were all instant stars. Judging on just the first year, the Lions had the NFL's best draft in 2023.

Dream fantasy draft pick

You might recall that Detroit's offense was not exactly a trouble spot in 2023. The must-address positions for this team are in the other phases. If the Lions selected a receiver on Day 2 or 3, that guy could get interesting down the road, but he'd be a supporting player at best in the year ahead. If you really need a name for this loaded squad here it is: Cam Little, top kicker in his draft class. A team with this much firepower should deliver a top-five option at a position so many of you hate. — Andy Behrens