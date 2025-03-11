NFL Draft: Cowboys, 49ers, Ravens, Dolphins tie for most 2025 compensatory picks; here's the Rounds 4-7 order

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 8: A general view of the 2025 NFL Draft logo at the NFL Experience fan festival a day prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles inside of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

The NFL announced the compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft, and in all, 15 different teams were awarded picks. The Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins tied for the most with four each, and the 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions were each awarded a special third-round compensatory selection thanks to a provision in the Rooney Rule approved in 2020 that rewards teams who develop "minority talent that went on to become GMs or head coaches across the league."

Here's how the 35 compensatory picks were distributed:

Ravens — 4Cowboys — 4Dolphins — 449ers — 4Chargers — 3Seahawks — 3Bills — 2Browns — 2Chiefs — 2Raiders — 2Packers — 1Vikings — 1Giants — 1Rams — 1Lions — 1

Now, the full seven-round 2025 NFL Draft order has been set. Here's the comp picks order at the end of the third through seventh rounds:

NFL Draft third round compensatory picks

97th overall: Minnesota Vikings98th overall: Miami Dolphins99th overall: New York Giants100th overall: San Francisco 49ers101st overall: Los Angeles Rams102nd overall: Detroit Lions

Fourth round

135th overall: Miami Dolphins136th overall: Baltimore Ravens137th overall: Seattle Seahawks138th overall: San Francisco 49ers

Fifth round

169th overall: Buffalo Bills170th overall: Dallas Cowboys171st overall: Dallas Cowboys172nd overall: Seattle Seahawks173rd overall: Buffalo Bills174th overall: Dallas Cowboys175th overall: Seattle Seahawks176th overall: Baltimore Ravens

Sixth round

209th overall: Los Angeles Chargers210th overall: Baltimore Ravens211th overall: Dallas Cowboys212th overall: Baltimore Ravens213th overall: Las Vegas Raiders214th overall: Los Angeles Chargers215th overall: Las Vegas Raiders216th overall: Cleveland Browns

Seventh round

249th overall: San Francisco 49ers250th overall: Green Bay Packers251st overall: Kansas City Chiefs252nd overall: San Francisco 49ers253rd overall: Miami Dolphins254th overall: Cleveland Browns255th overall: Los Angeles Chargers256th overall: Miami Dolphins257th overall: Kansas City Chiefs