NFL combine: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy takes field in Indy after national title run

J.J. McCarthy took the field on Saturday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in his latest quest to improve his draft stock before April.

The former Michigan quarterback, who led the Wolverines to their first national title in decades earlier this year, didn’t participate in the broad or vertical jumps or the 40-yard dash due to what he called “hamstring tightness.” He did, though, throw in the on-field workout.

He got some pretty good looks in, too, including one perfect deep ball.

While it wasn't perfect — McCarthy often struggles to throw left outside the numbers , which he did again on Saturday — he did seem to have a very large fan base watching him in Indianapolis.

McCarthy racked up a career-high 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns while throwing just four interceptions last season with the Wolverines. He threw for 221 yards and had three touchdowns in their overtime win against Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and then led the Wolverines to a blowout win over Washington to win the program's first national championship since 1997.

He quickly declared for the NFL Draft after winning the title. It's unclear where McCarthy will fall in the draft later this spring, though Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald and Nate Tice had him going No. 11 overall to the Minnesota Vikings in their latest mock draft.

While McCarthy is well aware that there are better quarterbacks than him in this year’s draft class on paper — he’s the fourth quarterback off the board in Yahoo Sports’ latest mock draft behind Drake Maye, Caleb Williams and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels — McCarthy knows he’s the only quarterback to mount an undefeated national title run, and he’s not afraid to lean into it.

"You know, like, stats for me aren't really the big thing, and all I really cared about was being the best teammate I could be and being the best quarterback I could possibly be," McCarthy said Friday, via ESPN's Jeff Legwold . "And the only stat I cared about was W's, and we did pretty good in that category."

Where McCarthy ends up going in the NFL Draft is still anybody’s guess. Until that time comes, though, McCarthy is doing all he can to position himself among the country’s top quarterbacks.