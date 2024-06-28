Nelly Korda withdraws from Ladies European Tour event in London after being bitten by a dog

Nelly Korda Nelly Korda hits on the fifth tee during the second round of the Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Sahalee Country Club, Friday, June 21, 2024, in Sammamish, Wash. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Nelly Korda announced on Friday that she is withdrawing from next week's event in London on the Ladies European Tour after being bitten by a dog.

Korda, who won the event last year, said she suffered the injury while in Seattle for last week's Women’s PGA Championship.

Nelly Korda has WD'd from the LET event in London: pic.twitter.com/0CqdfRGwzr — Gabby Herzig (@GabbyHerzig) June 28, 2024

"I regret to announce that I must withdraw from next week's Ladies European Tour tournament in London," Korda posted on Instagram. "On Saturday in Seattle, I was bitten by a dog and need time to receive treatment and recover fully.

"I apologize to the LET, the sponsors, and my fans for my absence. Thank you for understanding, and I look forward to returning to the course soon."

The 25-year-old Korda, the world No. 1 player, missed the cut at last week's event at Sahalee Country Club. She has six wins of her 14 career LPGA Tour wins this season, including a streak of five in a row.

Korda will look to defend her gold medal as part of the U.S. team at next month's Olympics in Paris.

The LPGA's fourth major of the 2024 season, the Evian Championship, will take place July 11-14 in Évian-les-Bains, France.