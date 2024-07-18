NBA veteran John Wall, eyeing a comeback, believes he was the 'second-best player in the East' behind LeBron James in 2017

NBA: JAN 31 Clippers at Bulls CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 31: Los Angeles Clippers Guard John Wall (11) looks on during a NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Chicago Bulls on January 31, 2023 at the United Center in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

John Wall believes that at his peak, he was only behind LeBron James in the Eastern Conference.

During an interview on The Players' Tribune's Knuckleheads Podcast, the former All-Star guard shed some light on how he felt he was playing during his best season in 2016-17.

"I felt like I was coming into being a superstar," Wall said. "Sad thing, injuries happen; it's part of the game. But I felt like I was the second-best player in the East that year after LeBron. We were hooping, we were balling. You solidify yourself. When you get to that second max [contract], even third max, you feel like you made it. I'm one of those guys people talk about on the regular."

Wall’s statement comes a few days after he announced that he was looking to make an NBA comeback during an NBA Summer League game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Indiana Pacers.

"I'm not giving up on my dreams to get back into the league," Wall said on Sunday's broadcast. "I know it's a lot of stuff that I've dealt with, with injuries and off-the-court dealing with my mom passing and having my son. My focus is to still work hard, come [to Summer League] and network and be around teams. Whatever role it is, I'm willing to accept."

Wall’s claim isn’t too far-fetched despite James still being at the height of his powers during that season, coming off an NBA Championship with Cleveland the year prior.

During the 2016-17 season, Wall put up career highs across the board. The guard averaged 23.1 points, 10.7 assists, and 2 steals a night. He also made the All-NBA Third Team, was an All-Star and even garnered MVP consideration.

The 33-year-old last played an NBA game for the Clippers on January 13, 2023. The Clippers traded Wall to the Rockets in a three-team deal that also included the Grizzlies, before he was eventually waived.

Wall has since been a free agent. Despite averaging 11.4 points and 5.2 assists a night off the bench during his 34-game stint with the Clippers, the veteran point guard has yet to find a home with a team.