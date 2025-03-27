NBA Tanking Rankings: These 14 teams are the best at being bad

Welcome to the Tanking Rankings, where we have perfectly placed in order the teams that are tanking the best this season. Who is driving its season into the ground the most recklessly? See for yourself ...

14. Chicago Bulls (32-40)

Most recent starters: Matas Buzelis, Josh Giddey, Kevin Huerter, Nikola Vučević, Coby White

Since the All-Star break: 10-7 record • 117.6 offensive rating (10th) • 112.5 defensive rating (13th)

Everyone else in the lottery tanking…



And then there’s the Bulls. pic.twitter.com/wLFOMnt7l0 — BOOG (@BoogCB) March 26, 2025

When a team trades DeMar DeRozan in the offseason and Zach LaVine at the deadline, returning a collection of misfit assets, it is trying to lose. Nikola Vučević has also seen his minutes diminished.

Do not tell the rest of the Bulls, who have won eight of their last 10 games and all but clinched their annual entry into the play-in tournament. Since LaVine last played for Chicago on Jan. 27, the Bulls are perfectly average, owners of a 12-13 record and a -0.8 net rating. They might even make the playoffs.

To what end? How frustrating it must be to be stuck in the middle, to trade your best players, and to still be stuck in the middle. It is encouraging that Coby White and Josh Giddey have played so well, but what is the ceiling for a team that counts them as its best players? It may be the same as it was when the Bulls had DeRozan and LaVine. At some point, if you cannot get any better, you have to get worse — you have to give yourself a shot at a top-tier draft talent; you have to tank — and Chicago cannot even do that right.

13. Portland Trail Blazers (32-41)

Most recent starters: Deni Avdija, Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan, Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons

Since the All-Star break: 9-9 record • 115.4 offensive rating (18th) • 111.4 defensive rating (7th)

Deni avdija when the blazers try to tank pic.twitter.com/szd9kWu1WR — Tymon (@byTxmon) March 22, 2025

When Deni Avdija has played more than 35 minutes, he has averaged 23.5 points (on 53/43/84 shooting splits), 11.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for a Blazers team that has finished 9-8 in those 17 games.

It would make sense if Portland decided it was not worth playing Avdija so much, since its first-round draft pick is lottery protected. For a while there it seemed as though the Blazers might be vying for a play-in tournament berth, but they have found a balance between developing their existing talent and ensuring they add to that pool in the draft, as three losses now separate them from the postseason.

Over the past two months, as Avdija has emerged alongside Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons as a primary creator, Portland owns the Western Conference's sixth-best record and the league's second-best defense. Time will tell if this strategy is any better than throwing away the season entirely in pursuit of improved lottery odds, or maybe the basketball gods will reward a team that should be tanking and isn't.

12. Phoenix Suns (35-38)

Most recent starters: Devin Booker, Ryan Dunn, Kevin Durant, Collin Gillespie, Nick Richards

Since the All-Star break: 9-10 record • 119.1 offensive rating (4th) • 119.7 defensive rating (24th)

The Suns doing all this tanking for the Nets pic.twitter.com/Gqp75CJGXG — Drew New (@ThaRealDrew) March 5, 2025

The Suns do not own their own first-round draft pick, since they traded it for Kevin Durant. They have no incentive to tank, as if a team that has traded for Durant should ever think of entertaining the idea.

Meanwhile, the two teams with whom the Suns are battling for the No. 10 seed, Dallas and Sacramento, have every reason to tank. This should be easy; Phoenix should walk into the play-in tournament.

Only the Suns have stumbled into every possible obstacle on their way to the postseason, at least until this recent stretch of five wins in seven games. It is a bold strategy to wait until March, when everyone else is either tanking for the lottery or resting their best players in anticipation of the playoffs, to make a move.

11. Washington Wizards (16-56)

Most recent starters: Bub Carrington, Justin Champagnie, AJ Johnson, Jordan Poole, Alex Sarr

Since the All-Star break: 7-11 record • 107.3 offensive rating (29th) • 113.9 defensive rating (18th)

na bruh someone has got to do some explaining, jordan poole is 8/13 with 23pts, get pulled with 3:30 left in the 3rd quarter… doesn’t come back in the game in a close game… not even a blowout…. — sean (@seandoncito) March 25, 2025

The Wizards did their tanking work early, building an abominable roster and becoming the first East team to be eliminated from the playoffs. No small feat, since the conference's play-in field will feature a pair of teams well below .500. Kudos to Washington for arming its tank with Jordan Poole at the cannon's helm.

Of course, the Wizards did not need to tank; they just played their team.

Here is how bad the Wizards have been this season: They won six of their 10 games over a three-week stretch after the All-Star break, nearly doubling their win output for the rest of the season, and they still own the league's worst record, as far from danger of losing their top-10 protected pick as they could be.

10. Sacramento Kings (35-37)

Most recent starters: DeMar DeRozan, Keon Ellis, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

Since the All-Star break: 7-10 record • 116.6 offensive rating (14th) • 118.4 defensive rating (22nd)

Hate to continue the dogpiling but my god the Kings are unfun to watch, I said it before the Fox trade but making a move to "WIN NOW" when your "WIN NOW" player wants to leave because you can't "WIN NOW" should've been a bit telling that you should start tanking. — KingCharge (@KingCharge) March 26, 2025

Weeks after Doug Christie called for a meeting with his starters, following an "embarrassing" loss to the Golden State Warriors, the interim coach said, "We just let up off the gas," this week when his Kings, who had led by as many as 14 points, finished scoreless in the final four minutes of a loss to Milwaukee.

If Sacramento is not tanking, it might as well be. And it should be.

The Kings, who traded De'Aaron Fox in a deal that returned Zach LaVine, cling to a play-in tournament berth among other teams that are presumably trying to win, only to lose eight of their last 10 games.

Their first-round draft pick is top-12 protected, otherwise owed to Atlanta, and they ride that line. Lose, and they just might keep their pick in this talented draft; win, and they are, at best, first-round fodder.

9. Miami Heat (31-41)

Most recent starters: Bam Adebayo, Alec Burks, Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Andrew Wiggins

Since the All-Star break: 6-13 record • 111.2 offensive rating (24th) • 113.2 defensive rating (16th)

Worst records since the trade deadline:



Sixers: 3-17 (tanking)

Jazz: 4-17 (tanking)

Heat: 4-17



Miami has lost 10 games in a row for the first time since 2008. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 22, 2025

Not even Erik Spoelstra can find a way to motivate this edition of the Heat.

"We have not come up with solutions, and we've pretty much tried everything," Spoelstra said, before his team finally snapped a 10-game losing streak earlier this week, the longest of the coach's 17-year career. "This has been one of the biggest challenges of a regular season that I've been a part of. And we just have to stay the course."

Yikes! Never figured a Spoelstra-coached team for giving up on a season, but this is Heat Culture in the post-Jimmy Butler era. Only Washington, Philadelphia and Charlotte have a worse net rating than the Heat (-5.3) among Eastern Conference teams since the trade deadline. In that same span, only the Oklahoma City Thunder have a higher net rating in the West than Butler's new team, the Warriors (+9.5).

The Heat better decide soon when they want to lose their next first-round draft pick, since theirs is lottery-protected this season and unprotected next year, or else the players will decide for them.

8. San Antonio Spurs (31-40)

Most recent starters: Harrison Barnes, Bismack Biyombo, Stephon Castle, Chris Paul, Devin Vassell

Since the All-Star break: 8-11 record • 117.9 offensive rating (9th) • 120.9 defensive rating (29th)

Tell me the Spurs are tanking without telling me the Spurs are tanking https://t.co/v2qq2ifstI — Brian Geltzeiler (@BGeltzNBA) March 13, 2025

The Spurs did their tanking work two years ago, when they won the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, and they added this year's likely Rookie of the Year, Stephon Castle, with the No. 4 overall pick last June.

With those building blocks and an improved roster around them, San Antonio had hoped to compete for a playoff spot this season. It was not necessarily working out that way, as the Spurs were in 12th place in the West when they announced that blood clots would end Wembanyama's season at the All-Star break.

So the Spurs have made the best of a bad situation, also putting the newly acquired Fox on ice. Even with five wins in seven games, they have plunged to 13th in the West, and one loss separates them from the eighth-worst record in the league — and a 6% chance at the No. 1 pick. They also own Atlanta's pick, and if the Hawks manage to miss the playoffs, add those odds to San Antonio's chances of capturing Flagg.

7. Toronto Raptors (26-47)

Most recent starters: Ochai Agbaji, Scottie Barnes, Jamison Battle, Jakob Poeltl, Immanuel Quickley

Since the All-Star break: 9-9 record • 108.1 offensive rating (26th) • 109.1 defensive rating (1st)

How do the raptors get away with this? The NBA never investigates them even though they’re clearly trying to tank pic.twitter.com/UmPjvYXKQc — 🌧️ (@w7stgoat) March 22, 2025

Scottie Barnes, a 2024 All-Star, is averaging fewer fourth-quarter minutes since the All-Star break than 11 teammates, none of whom are Toronto's top players. Brandon Ingram, who has been nursing an ankle injury since December, still has not played since being traded to the Raptors at the deadline. This would be expert-level tanking if Toronto had not managed to win six of seven games at the start of the month.

That may have cost the Raptors their shot at a bottom-three record. As it is, they own the NBA's seventh-worst record (7.5% odds at the No. 1 pick). They are within three games of the fifth-worst record (10.5% odds). It will be fascinating to see what measures Toronto takes — and what measures the NBA is willing to allow — as the Raptors attempt over their final 10 games to secure a 3% better chance at Flagg.

6. Brooklyn Nets (23-50)

Most recent starters: Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, Keon Johnson, D'Angelo Russell, Ziaire Williams

Since the All-Star break: 3-16 record • 107.7 offensive rating (28th) • 116.4 defensive rating (20th)

Sean Marks confirms the Nets are tanking



“We’re going to have to be systematic with some of the decisions we make. And they may not always be in line with winning the next game or putting the most talent out there.”



THE TANK IS HERE 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/gDgcL4gvID — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) January 12, 2025

The Nets cannot violate the NBA's player participation policy, since they do not have a recent All-Star or All-NBA selection on the roster, so they can feel free to rest Cameron Johnson as often as possible down the stretch, which they have done twice to great success in recent losses to Charlotte and Indiana. There is no urgency to expedite the healthy return of a mildly injured Cam Thomas or D'Angelo Russell, either.

When Brooklyn reacquired its own draft pick from Houston in the offseason, it took control of its own tanking destiny, only to cede it to others with a .500 record for the first quarter of the season. The Nets promptly realized their mistake, trading Dennis Schröder and Dorian Finney-Smith in order to get worse.

It worked. Since the calendar turned to 2025, only the Wizards have a worse offense. If only the Nets had committed to being this bad from the jump, they may have earned one of the NBA's three worst records and a 14% shot at the No. 1 overall pick. Instead, they are in a dogfight for the No. 5 spot and 10.5% odds.

5. New Orleans Pelicans (20-53)

Most recent starters: Jose Alvarado, Keion Brooks Jr., Jordan Hawkins, Yves Missi, Kelly Olynyk

Since the All-Star break: 7-11 record • 112.2 offensive rating (22nd) • 120.4 defensive rating (27th)

The Pelicans have leveled up the tanking game once again



Teams are now scoring on their own basket pic.twitter.com/G7CfK7yPga — Sean Barnard (@Sean_Barnard1) March 25, 2025

Coach Willie Green is in an interesting situation. His Pelicans are bad, and they have been bad from the jump. Injuries decimated any chance of cohesion, and it was unclear if they would have been any good, even if everyone were healthy. Whether or not they were any good was largely out of Green's control.

It is hard to imagine either side would want to continue this partnership, as Green's four-year tenure will end in a sub-.500 record and a second lottery appearance in three seasons. It is in the best interest of New Orleans to lose. It is the only team outside of Charlotte, Utah and Washington with a chance at a bottom-three record and, as a result, the best of the flattened lottery odds (a 14% shot at the top pick).

But is it in Green's best interest to lose? Letting go of the rope is not exactly the best bullet point on your next job application. Plus, this may be a good opportunity for Green to stick it to the team that is setting him up to be its scapegoat. He has motivation to win. And it still might not matter in New Orleans, where they have all but taken any decision out of Green's hands, resting just about everyone who is not injured.

4. Dallas Mavericks (35-38)

Most recent starters: Spencer Dinwiddie, Kessler Edwards, Kai Jones, Naji Marshall, Klay Thompson

Since the All-Star break: 5-12 record • 111.7 offensive rating (23rd) • 120.1 defensive rating (26th)

Final play for the Mavericks is a work of tanking art. pic.twitter.com/Ou89fcZCZ8 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) April 8, 2023

The saddest part about the Mavericks is that their general manager, Nico Harrison, thought this was a good idea. He traded Luka Dončić for Anthony Davis and actually said that the team was better built to win in both the short term and the long term. Then Davis got hurt. Then Kyrie Irving suffered an ACL injury. Then everybody else got hurt. And it all went to hell, as if it were not headed that way anyhow.

It is as if they are cursed, and now they need luck on their side. Blowing a seven-point lead in the final minute of a loss to Indiana, their ninth loss in 10 tries, was a good start. That futility helped them fall out of the play-in tournament field, and then, for some reason, they brought Davis back for a playoff push.

To cost themselves even a 1% chance at Flagg is more malpractice.

The Mavericks do not own the rights to their own first-round draft pick from 2027 to 2030, so now is their chance to draft someone who, if absolutely everything goes right, can only hope to be as good as Dončić.

3. Charlotte Hornets (18-54)

Most recent starters: LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Josh Green, DaQuan Jeffries, Mark Williams

Since the All-Star break: 5-15 record • 105.9 offensive rating (30th) • 120.7 defensive rating (28th)

#Hornets are officially eliminated from playoff contention following 122-105 loss in Miami. NBA's longest postseason drought now extends to nine years (2016). — Rod Boone (@rodboone) March 24, 2025

The Hornets own their own lottery-protected first-round draft pick, and they have done the work of ensuring they keep that selection, positioning themselves for one one of the NBA's three worst records.

This is nothing new for Charlotte. The Hornets have picked in the lottery every season since they won 48 games in 2016, including 2018, when they traded the No. 11 overall pick (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) for No. 12 (Miles Bridges) and a pair of second-rounders. And what do they have to show for it? An 18-win team.

Apologies in advance to whoever Charlotte drafts next. It may be the NBA's least hopeful destination.

2. Utah Jazz (16-57)

Most recent starters: Isaiah Collier, Kyle Filipowski, Walker Kessler, Collin Sexton, Cody Williams

Since the All-Star break: 3-16 record • 107.7 offensive rating (27th) • 118.9 defensive rating (23rd)

Jazz aren’t even trying to look like they arent tanking LMAOO https://t.co/F2g3bdXSAj — 🧙🏾‍♂️🧣 (@Precision80) March 26, 2025

The NBA fined Utah $100,000 for failing to make Lauri Markkanen available for a March 5 game against Washington. It was the season's first fine for tanking. So what did the Jazz do in response? They benched Markkanen for the entirety of a second half against Toronto, teaching the Raptors the way of the tank.

One is not allowed under the player participation policy; the other is. So we will probably be seeing a lot more of this quiet-quitting strategy. It just goes to show: No matter how much the NBA does to curtail tanking, there will always be a way around it, as long as lottery odds continue to incentivize teams to lose.

In unrelated but kind of related news: The Jazz are getting the worst whistle of any team in the final two minutes of crunch-time games, according to our latest Sleepless Nights Index. Flagg to Utah confirmed?

1. Philadelphia 76ers (23-50)

Most recent starters: Ricky Council IV, Jeff Dowtin, Justin Edwards, Quentin Grimes, Guerschon Yabusele

Since the All-Star break: 3-16 record • 112.6 offensive rating (20th) • 123.5 defensive rating (30th)

The 76ers blew a 21-point lead at halftime AND an 8-point lead with 57 seconds left.



This is a generational tanking performance. pic.twitter.com/AAkIoXX74g — Scott Reichel (@ReichelRadio) March 18, 2025

No team is incentivized to lose more than the 76ers, and they are doing an excellent job at it.

Philadelphia's first-round draft pick is only protected for the first six draft slots, otherwise owed to Oklahoma City (the result of its decision to dump Al Horford's salary in 2020). The Sixers are currently tied with Brooklyn for the NBA's fifth-worst record. Toronto is three games better than both of them.

The worst-case scenario is definitely in play for Philadelphia. It entered this season as a championship hopeful and could exit it both playoff- and pick-less. An entirely lost season. Joel Embiid and Paul George are out for the year. Tyrese Maxey might be, too. The injury list includes just about everyone.

It is bleaker than that. Nobody knows what to make of Embiid and George for next season, either. They are, as of now, two of the worst contracts in the league. The only solace should be the promise of a pick, only that is in jeopardy. So lose and lose often. They lost to New Orleans this week by 13 points, starting Guerschon Yabusele, Ricky Council IV, Jared Butler, Chuma Okeke and Justin Edwards. Yabusele, barely the most seasoned among them, played the fewest minutes. This is a joke of a team and a heck of a tank.