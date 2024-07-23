NBA Rookie Rankings: A way-too-early look at the ROY race after Summer League

The Las Vegas Summer League has come to an end. The Miami Heat took home the championship after beating the Memphis Grizzlies, 120-118, in overtime.

Rookie Kel'el Ware (the No. 15 pick) played every game for the Heat and tallied 21 points, 10 rebounds and one block in the final game. He seems like the perfect fit in Miami, bringing some added rim protection alongside Bam Adebayo and looking fluid in the pick-and-roll set.

Unlike Ware, most of the top rookies shut it down early during Summer League, playing up to only three games. While it was a small sample size, teams and fans should be excited about some of the players coming in. Here's a way-too-early rookie rankings following Summer League and heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

1. Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets

Draft slot: 3

Sheppard played four games for the Rockets and looked like a seasoned guard with the NBA's spacing. He took great shots and showed his long range from 3. He also was consistent from midrange, rising for jumpers in the lane off high ball screens.

A 6-foot-2 guard, Sheppard uses his 6-7 wingspan to his advantage on defense, shooting the gaps, getting deflections and blocking shots. His minutes on the court during the regular season might not come immediately while playing behind Amen Thompson and Fred VanVleet, but he's shown he can impact the game positively on both ends of the floor. Sheppard averaged 20 points and 5.3 assists per game during Summer League.

2. Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs

Draft slot: 4

Castle played only one game in Vegas after suffering a wrist injury, but it was enough to show he can be productive as a lead guard. In his one summer league game, Castle finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists in 29 minutes, while his outside shot looked promising with signs of improvement.

Castle's defense is what separates him from other guards in this rookie class. He can contain the perimeter and keep opposing guards in front of him. It's easy to see how he and Victor Wembanyama can anchor the Spurs' defense this season, while Castle also has the speed and court vision to lead breaks and get Wembanyama more touches.

Castle will be playing behind Chris Paul and has an opportunity to learn about the different facets of the NBA game from a seasoned veteran.

3. Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

Draft slot: 11

Buzelis entered Summer League with a bit of a chip on his shoulder after falling to No. 11 when he was projected much higher during the pre-draft process. In the first few games, he showed other teams that passed on him what they were missing: the ability to play above the rim and improved shot creation off the bounce.

The 6-9 hybrid forward had one of the best dunks of Summer League and is stepping into his 3-ball confidently, hitting four of them against the Warriors and finishing with 28 points. Buzelis played all five of the Bulls' games, averaging 16.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

4. Kel’el Ware, Miami Heat

Draft slot: 15

There were three centers taken before Ware in the draft and, although it's early, he's looking like the top big man in this class with how the NBA game is played. He played seamlessly in high pick-and-roll action and even popped a few times and knocked down 3s. He also showed he can guard the switch on the perimeter and is an elite rim protector.

Ware, 20, averaged 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the course of eight games and still has plenty of room to improve, particularly off the dribble and finding teammates quickly when the double team comes.

5. Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

Draft slot: 14

The Wizards might have drafted Alex Sarr with the No. 2 pick, but their real star appears to be Carrington. The 6-4 guard out of Pittsburgh is one of the youngest players in the rookie class, turning 19 on July 21, and looked like one of the best guards on the court over five games in Las Vegas. A three-level scorer, Carrington averaged 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

Although he was turnover prone during stretches, Carrington limited mistakes as the tournament went on and got more comfortable with the speed of the game. With the Wizards still in rebuild mode, he is going to get a lot of reps early on as the lead guard for the franchise. Sheppard and Castle were top 5 picks for a reason, but Carrington is the dark horse pick for Rookie of the Year.

6. Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks

Draft slot: 1

Risacher, the No. 1 pick, played only two games at Summer League and was pretty solid, averaging 14.5 points and five rebounds. The 6-9 wing played over 50 games for JL Bourg prior to hitting the NBA and the rest after two games was most likely precautionary with the Hawks wanting to prevent any injuries.

Coming into the draft, Risacher was known as a sniper from 3-point range, but he had some difficulties adjusting to the NBA 3-point line and pace of the game, going just 1-for-7 from deep in his second game. If he starts to hit that shot consistently, Risacher will be a great option for Trae Young on the wing.

7. Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Draft slot: 27

Shannon was one of the best scorers in college basketball last season and carried that over to Summer League, where he averaged 22 points in the first two games. The lefty slasher was great at getting downhill and played well next to Rob Dillingham (the No. 8 pick) in the backcourt.

Shannon is one of the older players in this rookie class at 23, but his experience should allow him to make an impact early on. The 6-6 guard will likely see playing time off the bench for the Timberwolves to start the season.

8. Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Draft slot: 7

Clingan took a couple games to adjust to the pace and physicality of the NBA game. But he led all players in blocked shots, averaging 4.2 in four games played, and was particularly impressive on the glass, grabbing 12.2 rebounds per game. He fumbled some passes in traffic, but that will improve during the season playing alongside Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons.

9. Cody Williams, Utah Jazz

Draft slot: 10

Williams, the younger brother of Thunder forward Jalen Williams, improved as the games went on in Las Vegas. He showed flashes of playmaking and the ability to get to the rim over the course of seven games. His best offensive performance came in a win over the Mavericks when he posted 21 points and four assists.

Coming into the draft, teams knew he would need a season or two to fully develop his game but were encouraged in knowing he was further along than his brother was at 19 years old. His NBA comparison is Jaden McDaniels with his length and defensive versatility.

10. Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies

Draft slot: 9

Edey played only one full game during Summer League action after suffering injuries to both ankles. During his first game in the Salt Lake City summer league, Edey finished with 14 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks.

His durability at 7-4, 300 pounds, will be a concern during the season, but if he can stay healthy, his impact in the lane will be immediate for the Grizzlies. Once he gets two feet in the paint, Edey is difficult to contain, and defensively he's a beast when teams aren't extending out past the 3-point line.