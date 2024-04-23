NBA playoffs: Knicks secure wild win over 76ers with frantic final minute to secure 2-0 series lead

New York Knicks' Jalen Brunson (11) passes away from Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey (0) during the first half of Game 2 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Monday, April 22, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The New York Knicks took the Philadelphia 76ers' best shot early Monday in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

They weathered the first-half storm then rallied after halftime for a wild 104-101 win. New York built then blew an eight-point fourth quarter lead as the 76ers took a 101-96 advantage in the game's final minute. But Jalen Brunson and Donte DiVincenzo hit 3-pointers in the final 27 seconds to secure the victory and a 2-0 series lead.

The 76ers had a look to tie the game at the final buzzer. But Joel Embiid's 3-pointer clanged off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

The Knicks fell into an early 9-0 hole and trailed by as many as 10 in the first half. But they closed the gap to five at halftime before taking control of the game in the third quarter. The Sixers then mounted a rally of their own to tie the game at 94-94 in the game's final minutes after trailing by eight before the game's frantic final moments.