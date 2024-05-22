NBA playoffs: Jaylen Brown's clutch 3 stuns Pacers as Celtics rip Game 1 from Pacers in OT

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game One BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 21: Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics reacts during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 21, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Indiana Pacers appeared to have a Game 1 upset in hand.

Jaylen Brown had other ideas.

The Boston Celtics All-Star stunned the Pacers with a 3-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to tie Tuesday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals at 117-117. The game then went into overtime, where the Celtics prevailed, 132-128 to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Pacers led, 115-110 late and appeared to be in control with the ball and a 117-114 advantage with 8.5 seconds left in regulation. But they turned the ball over on a sloppy inbounds pass to breath new life into the Celtics. Brown took full advantage.

With Pascal Siakam in his face, Brown launched a 3-pointer from the left corner that found the bottom of the net as the clock red 5.7 seconds to secure the extra session.

There, Jayson Tatum scored eight points including a 3-pointer with 42.8 seconds remaining to extend a Boston lead to 127-123. From there, the Celtics controlled game that saw dramatic swings for both sides from the game's opening tip. Boston walks with the early advantage in a series they're heavily favored to win.

Indiana leaves with a bitter taste, having blown a golden opportunity to take a 1-0 advantage over the NBA's best team from the regular season as the No. 6 seed in the East.

This story will be updated.