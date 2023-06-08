NBA Finals: Nuggets' 1-2 punch of Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray gives them 2-1 series lead

2023 NBA Finals - Game Three MIAMI, FLORIDA - JUNE 07: Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets shoots over Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat during the second quarter in Game Three of the 2023 NBA Finals at Kaseya Center on June 07, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Michael Malone admitted as much following Game 2, and he spoke again prior to tipoff Wednesday night, about his Denver Nuggets’ fourth-quarter struggles against the Miami Heat during these NBA Finals. When the final frame of Game 3 began at Kaseya Center, Denver carried a 14-point advantage behind a leading charge from Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray. This time around, Malone left Jokić on the floor instead of the bench unit that has featured Murray with Aaron Gordon, plus the Nuggets’ trio of standard reserves: versatile Bruce Brown, rookie Christian Braun and veteran Jeff Green.

Jokić was simply sensational. Denver had no choice but to leave him on the floor with a chance to swipe home-court advantage back in the Nuggets’ favor. The two-time MVP was the first player in NBA history to post more than 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a Finals performance, a true triumph at the center of Denver’s 109-94 victory that reclaimed a 2-1 series lead over the Heat.