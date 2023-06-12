NBA Finals: Heat G Tyler Herro reportedly expected to play Game 5, eight weeks after hand surgery

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro takes part in practice for Game 2 of the NBA Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Tyler Herro is back.

Down 3-1 in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat upgraded the guard to questionable ahead of Game 5 with the Denver Nuggets. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, he's expected to play.

It's been eight weeks since Herro underwent hand surgery on his right hand to repair his thrid and fourth metacarpals. Expected to miss a minimum of six weeks after the procedure, it was assumed that his season was over.

He sustained the injury in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks when while diving for a loose ball. He was in clear pain but still made a 3-pointer before running to the locker room.

This story will be updated.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!