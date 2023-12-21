NBA Christmas Day viewing guide + trade rumors around Cavs, Hawks, Rockets & Thunder | No Cap Room

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Jake Fischer reveals all of the trade rumors and rumblings from the G League Showcase in Orlando and Dan Devine gives us an in-depth viewing guide for all five NBA games happening on Christmas Day.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer reports in on what he's hearing on the ground at the NBA's G League Showcase in Orlando, Florida, including which players are potentially available on the trade market and which types of players teams like the Cavaliers, Rockets and Thunder might be looking for.

Dejounte Murray is one name that’s out there as potentially available, and Dan has an idea of which team should trade for him. It’s an idea built on the holiday season and reconciliation and Jake thinks mistletoe should be involved.

There are five marquee NBA matchups coming up on Christmas Day, so we had Dan Devine put each one into the category of “presents under the tree”, “stocking stuffer” or “lump of coal”. Each of these games has a lot of potential, but health might end up determining how good the basketball really is.

Finally, Jake went to his 17th wedding of the year and came away with a fun story about meeting a listener of the podcast

