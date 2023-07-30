NASCAR results: Chris Buescher wins at Richmond ahead of Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, to clinch playoff spot

After Stage 2 winner Brad Keselowski had an awkward pit stop in the middle of Stage 3, Chris Buescher found himself in the lead and in the late stages, four seconds and several lapped cars in front of second-place Denny Hamlin. Buescher held off a stiff Hamlin challenge on the restart with three laps to go following a late Daniel Suárez spin and went on to win his third career Cup race. With the win, Buescher is assured a spot in the playoffs.

Keselowski claims Stage 2

Brad Keselowski won Stage 2 at Richmond, a 160-lap affair that featured multiple rounds of green-flag pit stops and no yellow flags. Bubba Wallace, who took the lead on the third lap of the stage and led comfortably through one round of green-flag stops, had a jack issue during his second pit stop of the stage and fell to fifth.

Toyotas take Stage 1

Pole-sitter Tyler Reddick won an uneventful all-green Stage 1 of the Cook Out 400 ahead of 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace and 23XI co-owner Denny Hamlin. A.J. Allmendinger, who started at the rear of the field because he did not practice or qualify the car Saturday while driving the Xfinity Series race at Road America, clawed his way up 25th by the end of the 70-lap stage.

Cook Out 400 results

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Cook Out 400 TV/streaming schedule

All times Eastern

Saturday12:30-1:20 p.m.: Practice (USA, NBC Sports app)1:20-2:30 p.m.: Qualifying (USA, NBC Sports app)

Sunday2:30-3 p.m.: Pre-race show (USA)3-6:30 p.m.: Cook Out 400 (USA, NBC Sports app)

Cook Out 400 details

Track: Richmond Raceway (0.75-mile tri-oval), Henrico County, VirginiaLength: 400 laps for 300 milesBanking: Turns – 14 degrees | Tri-oval – 8 degrees | Backstretch – 2 degrees2022 winner: Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Cook Out 400 starting grid

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Newman (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Top drivers and best bets for the Cook Out 400

Martin Truex Jr. has three career wins at Richmond and enters the weekend as the favorite, according to BetMGM, with a +375 moneyline. Denny Hamlin (+500) and Kyle Larson (+600) — who were at the center of last week's kerfuffle at Pocono — have the next-best odds.

Best odds to win• Martin Truex Jr. +375• Denny Hamlin +500• Kyle Larson +600• Christopher Bell +800• William Byron +900• Kevin Harvick +900

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some of the best bets for the weekend. He suggests good mid-tier value can be found in Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate, Chase Elliott (+1600), and 23XI's Tyler Reddick (+1800). Elliott has five top-five finishes in 14 starts at Richmond, while Toyota and 23XI have been particularly strong this season on short tracks.

Cook Out 400 entry list

Weather for the Cook Out 400

The forecast calls for highs in the upper-90s and a 51 percent chance of rain for both days of Cup Series running. Three of the last four Cup Series races and five overall have been significantly impacted by rain this season, with Truex already having won two of them.