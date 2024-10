The even-year streak continues for Joey Logano.

Logano somehow saved enough fuel over the final stage of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas to hold off a hard-charging Christopher Bell and lock himself into the championship race at Phoenix in three weeks.

NASCAR implemented its multi-round playoff format in 2014. Logano has been among the four drivers racing for the championship in 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and now 2024. He has not qualified for the title race in any other year.