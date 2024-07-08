NASCAR: Alex Bowman wins rain-shortened race at Chicago street course

NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 07: Alex Bowman, driver of the #48 Ally Chevrolet, drives during the NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course on July 07, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Alex Bowman put himself into the playoffs with a win in Chicago.

The street course race was plagued by rain for the second straight year and Bowman won the shortened race over Tyler Reddick thanks to a decision to stay out on treaded tires.

Bowman didn’t pit at the caution for the second stage and stayed out on track. He passed Joey Hand — a sports car driver making his first NASCAR start of the season — early in the third stage and then won the 58-lap race. Sunday’s race was originally scheduled for 75 laps but NASCAR announced shortly after it began that the race would end shortly after 8:20 CT.

Reddick was closing on Bowman in the final laps with slick tires on the drying track but clipped the side wall on the final lap. That contact ended any chance he had of catching Bowman for the win.