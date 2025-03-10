Mock Draft Monday with Hayden Winks: Raiders and Steelers land top WRs | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' rolls onto the pod feed as Underdog's Hayden Winks joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite fits from his latest mock draft. In Winks' latest mock he has the Raiders and Steelers making a splash at the WR position in the first round and has a few teams beefing up their interior on both sides of the ball. To end the show, Winks 'stands on the table' for the second tier of QB prospects in this class and shares his concerns with Shedeur Sanders as a prospect.

(3:50) - Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan - Las Vegas Raiders

(10:10) - Texas WR Matthew Golden - Pittsburgh Steelers

(14:20) - Michigan DT Kenneth Grant - Los Angeles Chargers

(18:45) - LSU OL Will Campbell - San Francisco 49ers

(24:00) - Ohio State OL Josh Simmons - Kansas City Chiefs

(29:20) - Stand on the table: Hayden Winks makes his case for the 2nd tier QBs

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts