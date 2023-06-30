MLB unveils 2023 All-Star Game jerseys, which take inspiration from Seattle

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game will take place in Seattle, and fans shouldn't have a problem remembering that. The league unveiled its 2023 All-Star jerseys Friday, and they feature the two shades of blue most associated with the Seattle Mariners.

MLB opted for a fairly simple design on the jerseys. The American League will wear a teal design on their jerseys. The National League will wear a navy blue design. Both jerseys feature a wavy pattern, a possible nod to the ocean of the Puget Sound, a body of water that runs through Washington. MLB paired with Nike to design the jerseys.

The league opted to add more Mariners influence with the pointed compass design where the second "a" in the words "American" and "National" should go on the jerseys. An MLB logo sits in place of the second "a" on both jerseys. The Mariners started using that particular compass design in 1993 and still use it today.

In addition to the jerseys, players will wear All-Star Game caps designed by New Era and socks designed by Stance.

The 2023 All-Star Game will be held in Seattle on July 11. The game will be broadcast on Fox at 8 p.m. ET. It will mark the third time the event has been held in Seattle. The city also hosted the MLB All-Star Game in 1979 and 2001.

The 2023 MLB All-Star Game is just one of the events being held in Seattle in mid-July. The MLB Draft will take place at Lumen Field on July 9. The MLB Home Run Derby will be held a day later at T-Mobile Park, where the Mariners play. Mariners star Julio Rodríguez and Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are the only two confirmed participants who will take part in the Derby.